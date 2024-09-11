Fe For a Cure Breaking Records

Early registrations are breaking records for the ninth-annual Fe for a Cure Race/Walk, Saturday, Sept. 21, in support of patients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center. Race organizers are hoping to top 1,000 registered participants on race day.

Organizers say a couple of changes to this year’s event may be helping drive numbers higher: A new 1- mile walking and running event has been added in addition to the traditional 5K. This year’s event also has adopted an earlier start time at 8 a.m. to accommodate more people and their busy Saturday schedules.

“These changes were implemented based on feedback from last year’s race,” said Marla McElderry, executive director of the Salina Regional Health Foundation. “People who may have been apprehensive about completing a full 5K can now choose the 1-mile option. The earlier 8 a.m. start time will allow more families to participate before heading out to other planned Saturday activities. Typically, registrations for the Fe for a Cure really take off a week to 10 days beforehand.”

Registration is $25 for ages 12 and older and $10 for ages 11 and younger. All who register will receive a commemorative t-shirt. Cancer survivors who register will receive specially designated t-shirts. Those who can’t make the event, but would like to receive a t-shirt to support the cause, can register as a “Couch Potato.”

Donations also are welcome.

All race and registration information can be found at www.feforacure.com. In-person registration will be open at Early Packet Pickup from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center and also on race-day beginning at 6 a.m.

Both the 1-mile event, and USATF certified 5K, start and finish at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center on Santa Fe Avenue. The 1-mile event will run north on Santa Fe to a turnaround spot near the Stiefel Theatre before returning to the Cancer Center. The 5K course runs north on Santa Fe Avenue through historic Salina Downtown before turning around and looping through Oakdale Park and Kenwood Park and finishing at the Cancer Center.

Thanks to support from the event’s sponsors, 100% of entry fees will be directed to assist patients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center. Funds are used to support a variety of patient programs and services including: Masonic Cancer Alliance annual membership, which allows local patients access to clinical trials and other services available through the University of Kansas Cancer Center; Patient Meal Program; Appearance Center;

Nutrition supplements; Rebecca A. Morrison House patient accommodations; Transportation assistance; and a variety of other programs and services aimed at supporting cancer patients.

On race day a special cancer survivor’s recognition will be held at 7:15 a.m., along with a welcome and race day announcements prior to the event. After the race, enjoy breakfast sandwiches, and other refreshments, music and medals.

Fe For a Cure is sponsored by the Salina Regional Health Foundation, Meridian Media and North Salina Community Development.

Medalist sponsors for the event are Gold – Salina Supply Company; Silver – Conklin Toyota Salina; Bronze – Advantage Trust Company, First Bank Kansas, Hutton Corporation, BE Wealth, Eide Bailey, Edward Jones and JMH Cleaning Services.

Ribbon Sponsors include Iron Insurance Partners, Jim’s Formal Wear, Smart Cabling Solutions, Inc., The Bennington State Bank, Clark, Mize & Linville, Chartered, Equity Bank, Cash-WA Distributing Co., Quentin McKee & Son Landscaping, The Bank of Tescott, Airgas, Exchange

Bank, REPCO and SRHC Service Auxiliary.

_ _ _

Photo courtesy Salina Regional Health Center