Father’s Day Community Event Planned

Todd PittengerJune 14, 2020

A Salina woman who organized a peaceful protest march a couple of weeks ago is at it again.

Salina Miranda Bachman, in collaboration with University United Methodist Church, is planning a “Happy Father’s Day Salina” event with the Salina Police Department and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.  It will be on Father’s Day,  Sunday, June 21st, at the Graves Family Sports Complex  on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus.

According to Bachman, the event will start with a “Restore Humanity Walk”. The walk will begin on the KWU campus at 12:30 p.m.

The youth-inspired walk will precede a BBQ cookout, hosted by Bachman, Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson, and Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The free cookout is open to the public and will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. The cookout will also feature dance music and karaoke provided by Kevin Lynn.

Bachman says, “Hopefully this event will help start building some relationships around town, and get people talking about changes that we need in Salina.”

