Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 39 °

Fatal Utility Vehicle Accident near Gypsum

KSAL StaffMarch 10, 2020
Saline County Sheriff truck

An elderly Saline County man is dead after his golf cart rolled into a ditch south of Gypsum.

Lt. Jeremiah Hayes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 84-year-old Frederick Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics who responded to his property located in the 8900 block of S. Gypsum Valley Road on Monday.

Deputies say around 11:45am, Meyer had taken a golf cart down the driveway to check his mailbox. For an unknown reason the cart veered into the ditch, ejecting Meyer.

A passerby called for help when they noticed the golf cart in the ditch.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Bill Aims to Retain Retirees

Lawmakers are considering a bill that could make Kansas more attractive to retirees. A measure ca...

March 10, 2020 Comments

Coronavirus Leads to Ks. Cancellati...

Kansas News

March 10, 2020

Woman Caught Removing Anti-theft Ca...

Kansas News

March 10, 2020

Saline County Sheriff truck

Fatal Utility Vehicle Accident near...

Kansas News

March 10, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bill Aims to Retain Retir...
March 10, 2020Comments
Coronavirus Leads to Ks. ...
March 10, 2020Comments
Woman Caught Removing Ant...
March 10, 2020Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Fatal Utility Vehicle Acc...
March 10, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH