Fatal Utility Vehicle Accident near Gypsum

An elderly Saline County man is dead after his golf cart rolled into a ditch south of Gypsum.

Lt. Jeremiah Hayes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 84-year-old Frederick Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics who responded to his property located in the 8900 block of S. Gypsum Valley Road on Monday.

Deputies say around 11:45am, Meyer had taken a golf cart down the driveway to check his mailbox. For an unknown reason the cart veered into the ditch, ejecting Meyer.

A passerby called for help when they noticed the golf cart in the ditch.