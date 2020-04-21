Salina, KS

Now: 66 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 76 ° | Lo: 51 °

Fatal Motorcycle Crash

KSAL StaffApril 21, 2020
Salina Police are investigating a business burglary.

A Salina man was transported to a Wichita hospital where he died from his injuries following a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 37-year-old Jahdiel Mercado was riding a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Centennial at a high rate of speed when he lost control through a set of curves in the 2600 block of S. Centennial hitting the curb at Derussy Road.

Police say Mercado was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the bike.

The Suzuki was destroyed in the crash. Police report that alcohol and speed played a role in the accident.

The crash occurred Saturday evening around 9:30pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

KSU’s Stockard III Enters Tra...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The following statement can be attributed to Kansas State head coach Bruce Webe...

April 21, 2020 Comments

Williams Named Big 12 WBB Scholar-A...

Sports News

April 21, 2020

Kansas Receives Coronavirus Test Ki...

COVID-19 Kansas News

April 21, 2020

Significant Weather, Hail a Threat ...

Top News

April 21, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Receives Coronavir...
April 21, 2020Comments
Salina Police are investigating a business burglary.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash
April 21, 2020Comments
COVID-19 Clusters Identif...
April 21, 2020Comments
Three Most Wanted Arrests
April 21, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH