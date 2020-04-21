Fatal Motorcycle Crash

A Salina man was transported to a Wichita hospital where he died from his injuries following a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 37-year-old Jahdiel Mercado was riding a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Centennial at a high rate of speed when he lost control through a set of curves in the 2600 block of S. Centennial hitting the curb at Derussy Road.

Police say Mercado was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the bike.

The Suzuki was destroyed in the crash. Police report that alcohol and speed played a role in the accident.

The crash occurred Saturday evening around 9:30pm