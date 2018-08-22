Fat Shaming By Internet Trolls

Obesity is a hot button topic. One where the Internet trolls can be vicious. Whether you’re 10 or 100 pounds overweight, no one deserves to be Fat Shamed!

Yes, here are real posts taken from the internet…

From the fat shamers:

~These people need to get off their [email protected]$$ and get some exercise…..Stop using handicap parking stalls because you are fat…..Stop using an electric scooter that my hard earned, IRS taken tax dollars probably paid for using Medicaid, and walk when you go grocery shopping for your fat adding potato chips! Rant done….

LISTEN to “The Joan Jerkovich Show,” this Saturday from 6-7am; or Sunday from 9-10pm. Podcast posts to KSAL.com Mondays. LISTEN to 1150 KSAL as “Your Life Coach” brings you “Empowering Talk Radio!”

THIS WEEKEND: Are You An Emotional Eater? Stop Smoking And Cravings. Stop Emotional Eating. Mindfulness Curbs Emotional Eating.

~How many of them are collecting disability for back problems……Wait for it…..that’s actually caused by them being fat! ”…..Maybe starving with no money would get you to a healthy weight and get ya back in the job market!…..

~Yeah, because you know it’s McDonalds fault for making people fat….oh and by the way it’s a pencil’s fault that words are misspelled, and the guns fault that people die. Come on people use your head.

~ Change the laws such that “Being Fat” is not a disability – if you’re 400 pounds and cant walk, you don’t get a Handicap car tag, and a rascal scooter + accommodations at work and Social Security Disability payments. I say you can be as fat as you want, but you shouldn’t get special dispensation for it.

For a more compassionate viewpoint:

~Everyone needs to quit with the stereotypical comments. Maybe you should live in someone else’s shoes for a little while…..I have 2 children, one is obese and the other can’t even gain enough weight to get on the growth chart. They do similar things and eat healthy foods. Is the one that’s obese a lazy slob, NO, she watches what she eats, exercises, and does everything she can to be healthy…..Lets have a little compassion here and give these people the emotional support they deserve.

Shame, SHame, SHAME on the fat shamers!