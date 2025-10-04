Fast Start Propels Abilene in 21-6 Win at Marysville

pictured is #20 Lane Hoekman and #35 Heath Hoekman, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

MARYSVILLE: The Abilene Cowboys improved to 3-0 on the road this season with a 21-6 victory Friday night. The Cowboys scored on their first three possessions of the game and then won the game with defense in the second half. Abilene got a huge night from Senior, Lane Hoekman, who finished with 31 carries for 151 yards.

The Cowboys scored on the opening possession of the game on a 11 play, 65 yard drive that took 5:51 off the clock. Abilene Senior, Taygen Funston connected with Senior, Levi Evans on a 17 yard touchdown pass play, to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead with 5:57 to play in the opening quarter.

Abilene went to the air again on their second drive for their next touchdown. Funston found Senior, Heath Hoekman on a 33 yard reception for a score to extend the lead to 14-0 just 47 seconds into the second quarter. The Cowboys got their best field postion on their next series at the Marysville 43 yard line but the drive was from easy. Abilene overcame three holding calls on the series and needed a 15 yard reception from Levi Evans to keep the drive alive. Lane Hoekman would finish the 11 play drive with a 4 yard score to give Abilene a 21-0 lead, with 4:05 to play in the half. Levi Evans had a big night with 5 catches for 70 yards. He was the Co-City Plumbing and HVAC Player of the Game along with Lane Hoekman.

Marysville was held to 23 yards in the first half and only finished with 80 yards overall in the game unofficially. The Bulldogs did though score on the opening possession of the second half. Marysville used trickery with a halfback pass. Cam Wetter connected with Brody Lawrence on a 16 yard pass play for the score to cut the deficit to 21-6 with 7:30 to play in the 3rd quarter. The Bulldogs threatened on their last possession as they had 4th and goal at the Cowboy 9 yard line but couldn’t convert.

Abilene improved to 3-2, 3-2 NCKL with win and finished with 362 yards of total offense. The Cowboys ran for 219 yards. Funston carried the football 11 times for 68 yards. He was 11-16 passing for 143 yards with 2 TDs and an INT. The Defensive Players of the Game for Abilene were Heath Hoekman, who also had a nice night as a receiver with 3 catches for 67 yards. Ethan Evans also was nominated for Defensive P.O.G. after missing time with an injury.

The Cowboys will hit the road for the fourth time in five weeks next Friday with a trip to Augusta. The Orioles fell to 1-4 with a 49-48 loss at Wellington. Marysville is now 0-5, 0-3 and will travel to Rock Creek next week.