A Solomon farmer has hydraulic cylinders stolen off of an implement in far east Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 86-year-old Morris Rasher, Solomon, reports that two hydraulic cylinders are stolen off of a Great Plains 8332 cultivator, parked in the 5800 block of N. Amos Rd.

The man has someone farm the land in the area and was told that the property was stolen prior to Sept. 13. However, the victim told authorities on Sunday morning.

Total loss is $2,000.