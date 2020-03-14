Farm Shows Impacted by Sickness Threat

The threat of sickness has prompted disruptions for a couple of upcoming farm shows in Kansas. The Mid America Farm Expo in Salina has been postponed, while the 3i Show in Dodge City has been cancelled.

Organizers of the Dodge City event, which was scheduled for March 19-21st, sent out the following notice to exhibitors:

“After careful consideration, including regular communication with our exhibitors, officials and our attendees regarding COVID-19, we have made the decision to cancel the 3i SHOW for this year. The point of the 3i SHOW is to provide a safe environment for exhibitors and attendees to interact. 3i SHOW staff want the best for our exhibitors and attendees and that means making difficult decisions such as this. It is understandable that there may be confusion as this announcement comes a day after being told the event would continue as planned. 3i SHOW staff asks that people be understanding that a widespread pandemic is out of our control. The safety of our exhibitors, attendees, presenters, volunteers, partners, county and city staff will remain our number one priority.”

Meanwhile the Salina event, which was planned for March 24th – 26th, is postponed. Organizers sent the following notice to exhibitors:

“We want you to be the first to know. After careful consideration, because of the widespread pandemic of COVID-19, we have made the decision to postpone the Mid America Farm Expo. The show was scheduled to take place at Tony’s Pizza Event Center March 24-26, 2020. We are currently working on rescheduling the show and will communicate those dates with you as soon as we finish planning. Any payments made can be either be refunded or applied to the rescheduled show. The safety and well-being of our vendors, attendees, volunteers and staff is our top priority. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”