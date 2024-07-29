Farm Machinery Destroyed by Fire

A farm machinery fire destroys a hay baler, 5 bales of hay and about 40-acres of grass.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 50-year-old Staton Diehl was operating a tractor and baler on Friday evening in a field near the Saline County / Lincoln County line.

Deputies say around 6:05pm, a bearing on the machine overheated, causing the fire. Diehl escaped injury after he unhitched the tractor from the baler and moved it.

Loss is listed at $4,000. The field is located near the intersection of Lockard Road and Eff Creek Road.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office