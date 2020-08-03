Salina, KS

34K in Farm Equipment Stolen

KSAL StaffAugust 3, 2020

Authorities are investigating after thieves broke into a farmstead and drove off with thousands of dollars worth of machinery.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between Friday afternoon at 4pm and Saturday around 11:15am someone broke a lock and chain on a gate leading to a property north of Salina in the 5000 block of N. Ohio.

Deputies say someone stole a white, 2011 GMC pickup with an attached Herd Boss wet/dry cattle feeder. The thieves also took a black, H & H enclosed trailer valued at $5,000 and a 2019 Bad Boy magnum zero-turn mower worth $3,999.

Note: old photo with owner driving (not suspect) Courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff

 

The equipment is owned by Michael Ross of Salina and total loss and damage is listed at just over $34,600.

The white GMC truck has the Kansas tag: 445 LAS while the black trailer is Kansas tag: 590 KHF.

