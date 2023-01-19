Farm Bureau Combating Cancer

One in three people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer, but regular screening increases the chances of early detection. That’s why Kansas Farm Bureau is helping Coaches vs. Cancer and the American Cancer Society spread the message of the positive impact cancer screenings can have on you and your family’s lives. Join us next week as Coach Jerome Tang of K-State Men’s Basketball and Terry Holdren, KFB CEO and General Counsel, team up for Suits and Sneakers Week to raise awareness about the importance of regular cancer screenings.

All next week, Kansas Farm Bureau will share important information, videos and resources on its Facebook page. You can take action by:

1.) Learning about screening tests and what you can do to get on track with a cancer screening schedule that’s right for you.

2.) Remind and encourage loved ones to get screened.

3.) Support the American Cancer Society’s screening initiatives with a monetary donation.

4.) Share the messages you see on Kansas Farm Bureau’s Facebook page to your personal Facebook account.

Visit this YouTube video to hear Coach Tang and Terry Holdren talk about the goals of the Set the Screen campaign. Visit setthescreen.org to see the full listing of the coach and executive partners.