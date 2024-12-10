Farm Bureau 106th Meeting Concludes

Nearly 400 Farm Bureau members of Kansas on Monday wrapped up business for their farm organization during Kansas Farm Bureau’s 106th annual meeting.

According to the organization, the policies adopted will now become the organization’s road map for the 2025 legislative session. Topics of discussion included water, animal health and energy, among other issues.

Wilson County farmer Joe Newland was reelected as president. Others elected to the board of directors include:

George Pretz, Miami County

Steve McCloud, Harvey County

Doug Zillinger, Phillips County

Joe Jury, Gray County

Caleb Mattix, Thomas County

Rep. Tracey Mann, KFB staff and American Farm Bureau Federation staff provided updates on the 2024 election and the outlook for the coming year. Other activities included a host of agriculture-related workshops and speakers, including a keynote discussion between Diane Sullivan, co-founder of Equitable Spaces, and Brian Klippenstein, a previous executive director of Protect the Harvest and senior advisor to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, about the importance of freedom to operate on farms and ranches.

County Farm Bureaus and volunteers were recognized for their 2024 achievements. Also, Kansas Farm Bureau staff provided policy updates on issues important to agriculture.

A silent auction sponsored by the Women’s Leadership Committee raised more $6,000 for mental health resources.

The KFB Foundation for Agriculture Fundraiser “A Night in Vegas” raised more than $21,000, which benefits the End Hunger campaign.