Farewell to Fort Riley’s Senior Non-Commissioned Officer

Fort Riley will bid farewell to its senior non-commissioned officer and welcome the newest division command sergeant major to the Big Red One.

According to the Army, Command Sgt. Maj. Craig Bishop, the division’s senior non-commissioned officer, will transfer responsibility of the 1st Inf. Div. to Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris during a ceremony on Friday.

Bishop assumed responsibility of the Big Red One on March 21, 2018. He entered the Army in September 1992 as an infantryman. He has served at every level of leadership, including command sergeant major of the 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Benning, Georgia. His next assignment is as the command senior enlisted leader for the Joint Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Harris enlisted in the Army in March 1996 and is from Sewell, New Jersey. He comes to the division from Fort Hood, TX where he served as the Brigade Command Sergeant Major for the 3rd Security Forces Assistant Brigade.