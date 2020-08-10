Familial Match Found in 34-Year-Old Saline County Murder Case

Some answers will finally be answered in a three-plus decade long murder investigation in Saline County.

On Monday morning, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office says that DNA testing of an unidentified female nicknamed “Miss Molly” has confirmed a familial match and that the Sheriff’s Office will have an announcement to inform the public on Tuesday.

The body of “Miss Molly” was found along Interstate-70 in Saline County on Jan. 25, 1986. Authorities were unable to identify the body and have not found any suspects related to her death.

However, in early 2019, the body was exhumed so that samples could be obtained for DNA testing.

A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. Masks will be required with social distancing and it is limited to credentialed media.

Here’s the official release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office:

“1986 Homicide Victim Case Update

SALINE CO KS â€“ 8:45 AM / August 10th, 2020

The resulting DNA profile was entered in the FBI Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) and in late February the Sheriffâ€™s Office was notified that a possible familial match was obtained. After further examination this match provided positive identification of â€˜Miss Mollyâ€™ which has since been confirmed thru dental records.

