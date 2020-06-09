Fall Updates at K-State Residence Halls, Dining Centers

Residence halls and dining centers will be open for the fall 2020 semester and Kansas State University is incorporating extra health and safety measures for on-campus housing and dining. These updates to housing and dining plans aim to enhance student safety and mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.

“We are excited to welcome our students back to our campuses,” said Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students. “The shared living experience is an important opportunity for K-State students, and we want to make that experience possible in a way that prioritizes the health and wellness of our students.”

The housing and dining updates include safety measures in several areas: reducing housing density; staggering the move-in schedule to reduce the size of gatherings; additional conduct standards and protocols for residents; modifying dining operations; and enhancing sanitation and cleaning in residence halls, dining centers and other shared spaces.

With the new plans for residence halls and Jardine Apartments, the university has capacity for 4,416 students to live on campus. Students who have already submitted housing contracts will be accommodated under the new plan and the university will still respect roommate requests. Housing and Dining Services will notify students with residence hall contracts later in June regarding confirmation or potential changes to their housing assignments. Students also will receive information about updated terms, policies and behavior expectations related to COVID-19.

There are several flexible housing plan options for students who want to live on campus.

Students will still have the choice to live with their selected roommates/suitemates at normal occupancy levels. Student assignments may change to other floors or buildings to reduce the number of students using community restrooms.

Single rooms will be available with an established priority that emphasizes health and well-being. Students with COVID medical needs or COVID-related medical concerns can request a single room for the standard room rate. Single rooms will continue to be available for students with ADA-related accessibility needs at the standard rate.

Students who request a single room based on other factors will pay the double as single rate.

The cancellation deadline with no charge will be extended for students who cannot be properly accommodated and for students who do not want to agree to updated housing and dining policies.

Boyd and Putnam halls will reopen to accommodate the plan to reduce housing density.

Residents will occupy Jardine Apartments as normal with some minor operational adjustments.

In the coming weeks, students will receive additional communications with details about these options.

The dining services operational plan will accommodate social distancing requirements while providing students a quality dining experience. The plan may change throughout the semester to address any changes in COVID-19 requirements.

To accommodate social distancing requirements, meal plans will change to offer breakfast, lunch and dinner access. An all-access plan with unlimited entrances will not be available for at least the fall semester.

Dining room seating will be reduced so that students can maintain 6 feet of social distance while eating.

With reduced seating in the dining rooms, there will be options for takeout and for food service in other areas. Meals will be served on disposable paperware for eat-in and takeout options.

Face coverings meeting CDC recommendations will be required in the dining centers except while people are eating.

Other housing and dining arrangements will prioritize health and wellness.

Building occupancy will be arranged to enhance safety in shared bathrooms by limiting the number of students using each bathroom.

Rooms will be set up before move-in to maintain at least 6 feet of social distance between roommate sleeping areas.

The August move-in schedule will be staggered to reduce the size of gatherings of people. More move-in information will be available closer to the beginning of the semester.

Staff will follow additional cleaning and sanitation guidelines for residence and dining halls. Student residents also will be trained and provided with cleaning supplies.

The university is installing additional filtration systems in all residence hall rooms with students living together, as well as other common spaces.

Additionally, contingency plans are in place if circumstances warrant closing the residence halls during the fall.

Prorated refunds will be provided, as was done in the spring semester.

Rooms will remain available for students whose circumstances mean they need to remain on campus.

Van Zile Hall and spaces in Jardine Apartments will be reserved for any quarantine or isolation needs.

More information and details on housing and dining updates will be available closer to the start of the fall semester. For more information about the university’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, visit k-state.edu/covid-19.