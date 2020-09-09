Salina, KS

Fall Maintenance at Kenwood Cove

Todd PittengerSeptember 9, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kenwood Cove water park in Salina was closed for the 2020 season.Â However, preparations are being made for 2021.

According to the City of Salina, duringÂ the month of September there will be maintenance and repair activity around the park as employees test and inspect the operation of the systems.

Staff will partially fill the pools with water, which will allow for the testing of pumps, filtration, and chemical controllers. Staff will also check for any leaks around the facility.

Water slides will run and go through the process of inspection and application to update state slide permits for the upcoming season.

The above activities and any corresponding repairs will help to ensure a smooth opening for the 2021 season.

