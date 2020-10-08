Fall Ballet Sunday in Salina

A fall ballet will be performed at a Salina park this weekend. The Tamara Howe School of Dance along with Ballet Salina present Elite Syncopations this Sunday.

According to organizers, Elite Syncopations is a one-act ballet created in 1974 by Kenneth MacMillan for the Royal Ballet. It is described as having an up-beat, hip swinging aura of spontaneity, with ‘easygoing rhythms’. The ‘Classic’ ragtime composers represented in the production are Scott Joplin, Scott Hayden, Joseph F. Lamb and James Scott and Robert Hampton. Dancers have been rehearsing since August for this fall ballet.

The fall ballet will be held outdoors at the Eric Stein Stage at Oakdale Park. This is a free performance. All guests are asked to socially distance according to current city/county requirements. All audience members are also asked to wear masks while in attendance. Organizers say it is important to do this so they can keep students dancing and performing all year.

Ballet Salina is designed to increase exposure to and appreciation for classical performance arts in the community as well as to provide opportunities to local area youth to gain training that mirrors that of the professional world.

Ballet Salina is the creation of Tamara Howe, owner and director of the Tamara Howe School of Dance. Tamara Howe serves as the executive director of Ballet Salina. Mara Klenda serves as the artistic director Ballet Salina. All choreography for Elite Syncopations was set by Mara Klenda.

The ballet performance will be Sunday at 2:00 pm at the Eric Stein Stage at Oakdale Park.