Falcons Split at Buhler

The Salina Falcons continued their recent road trip with a doubleheader at Buhler. The Nationals claimed the opener 5-1 before the Falcons answered with a 7-4 victory.

Salina drew first blood in game one on an RBI single by Parker Benoit. Salina was held in check the rest of the way as Buhler plated two runs in the third and the decisive three runs in the fourth.

Benoit had two of the five hits for Salina. Buhler’s H. Carson picked up the win in the complete game effort.

In the nightcap, Buhler jumped out to a 1-0 advantage in the first. The cushion immediately went away in the second as Salina scored four. The Falcons expanded the advantage to 7-1 with three runs in the fourth. Buhler tried to rally with three in the bottom half of the fourth, but Salina hung on for the victory.

Jayton Mathis plated two runs for the Falcons. Salina’s pitching staff limited Buhler to just three hits.

The Falcons host Topeka Wednesday evening at Dean Evans Stadium.