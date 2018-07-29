Salina, KS

Now: 76 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 76 ° | Lo: 65 °

Falcons Roar Back Against Nickerson, Claim First State Title Since ’07

Pat StrathmanJuly 29, 2018

Down to their final five outs, the Falcons saw time running out on a remarkable season.

Salina had one more incredible finish left.

The Falcons plated four runs in the top of the sixth, reliever Seth Catania held the bats silent, and Salina completed the comeback for a 5-3 victory over Nickerson, claiming its first Class AAA state championship since 2007.

Nickerson put pressure on the two-loss Falcons in the first inning, scoring three. Salina aided Nickerson as two of the three runs were off an error and a balk.

Salina’s offense finally broke the silence in the third when third baseman Cason Long singled in outfielder Layne Haddock to cut the deficit to 3-1.

After a strikeout to start the sixth, Brayden Pavey drew a walk. Outfielder Ben Driver then popped up to center, threatening to end the frame with no runs. Outfielder Zach Farmer kept the charge going, recording a single. Haddock brought in Pavey with a RBI knock and second baseman Brogen Richardson tied the game with a single.

First baseman Ethan Kickhaefer put the finishing touches on the end with a two-RBI double to give Salina a two-run cushion. Catania shut the door on Nickerson, getting the last six batters out. Catania allowed just two hits in four innings of work.

The Falcons (33-2) advance to a best-of-three playoff series against Class AA winner Iola on Wednesday in Iola. The winner qualifies for the Midwest Regional tournament next month in New Orleans.

Semifinal – Salina 6, Emporia 3

Emporia was one of two teams to take down Salina in the regular season. The Falcons made sure Emporia wouldn’t do it again, plating four runs in the first five frames. Zach Farmer was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Brogen Richardson, Ethan Kickhaefer and Ben Driver all drove in a run. Kickhaefer went the distance on the mound, giving up seven hits while striking out six.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Falcons Move to State Semifinals

July 27, 2018 4:40 pm

Falcons Pummel Newton to Open State Tournamen...

July 25, 2018 8:45 pm

STATE BOUND: Falcons Down Hays for Zone Champ...

July 18, 2018 4:26 pm

Salina Dumps Newton, 10-1

July 11, 2018 3:00 pm

Latest Stories

Top News

Rain Ushers in Cooler Weather

Showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night into early Sunday dropped heavy rain in some areas, an...

July 29, 2018 Comments

Falcons Roar Back Against Nickerson...

Sports News

July 29, 2018

Royals Get No Relief, Drop Nightcap...

Sports News

July 29, 2018

Free Rides For Back to School Fair

Kansas News

July 29, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Free Rides For Back to Sc...
July 29, 2018Comments
Cat-astrophe Avoided at A...
July 28, 2018Comments
Lindsborg Man Hurt in Mot...
July 27, 2018Comments
Salina Murder Conviction ...
July 27, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH