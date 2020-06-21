Falcons Pick Up Road Sweep at Junction City

Pat StrathmanJune 21, 2020

The Salina Falcons are on a roll.

Salina increased its winning streak to four games Saturday with a seep at Junction City, 14-9 and 5-3. The Falcons improved to 6-2, gaining steam going into the Kansas Grand Slam Tournament.

Junction City’s bats exploded to start the doubleheader as JC plated eight runs in the first two frames. Salina bounced back with three in the third and a whopping eight in the fourth frame. The Falcons added three more in the sixth, which proved to be enough firepower.

Nolan Puckett drove in three runs. Connor Anglin went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

In the nightcap, Salina scored four runs in the third and tacked on another in the seventh inning. Junction City tried to rally, but fell short.

Jonas Baughman was one of six different Falcons to record a hit. Baughman drove in a pair of runs.

Salina opens up the Kansas Grand Slam Thursday at 7 pm with a showdown with Millard North (Neb.).

