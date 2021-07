Dangerous extreme heat is settling into much of Kansas this week.

According to the National Weather Service, an extensive heat wave will consume the Central half of the U.S for the next few days. Dangerous heat builds in Tuesday and will last most of the week.

Hot and humid conditions will lead to heat indices around 105 during the afternoon hours through at least Thursday.

There won’t be much relief during the overnight hours either as temperatures only fall into the mid 70s.