Extreme Heat Returns For Weeknd

Dangerous summer heat will impact much of Kansas through the weekend. A heat advisory is in effect both Saturday and Sunday for nearly the entire state, stretching from the Hays area east all the way into Missouri.

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday and Sunday afternoon and into the early evening, the heat index in the Salina are will be upwards of 111 degrees.

Authorities are urging safety. Be sure to keep in mind these important safety tips:

Find Air Conditioning

Avoid Strenuous Activities

Wear Light Clothing

Check on Family Members and Neighbors

Drink Plenty of Water

Watch For Heat Cramps – Exhaustion – Stroke

Never Leave People or Pets in a Closed Car

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in most years. Protect yourself during extreme heat.

Visit weather.gov/heat for more information on heat safety.