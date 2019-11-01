“Extra Mile Day” Friday in Salina

Mayors across the United States are recognizing a growing movement that is dedicated to encouraging individuals and organizations to “go the extra mile” in service and volunteerism. Today, November 1, 550+ mayors have declared as “Extra Mile Day.”

Salina and Mayor Davis in partnership with Salina Area United Way join the list.

“Extra Mile Day celebrates individuals and organizations that have chosen to create positive change in their communities by going the extra mile,” said Brenda Gutierrez, Salina Area United Way Program Director. Mayor Davis’s declaration and the Extra Mile campaign are reminders that we each have the power to create positive change in our own lives and in the lives of others when we go the extra mile.

Lakewood Middle School students and staff joined Gutierrez in reading the proclamation on Monday, October 28 at the Salina City Commission Meeting.

Lakewood Civic Engagement students shared that they are collecting ideas to create positive change from other students. They will summarize the ideas, meet with staff, prioritize the list and then work with the student body within their school. Extra Mile Day is a small reminder of the power we each have to create positive change at any time on any day

The Extra Mile Day movement started in 2009 with non-bicyclist Anderson making a symbolic 4,000 mile solo bike ride across the U.S. during which he interviewed 200 people identified as “going the extra mile” in either accomplishing something unique or in overcoming major tragedy. From an inaugural 23 cities in 2009 to over 550 in 2018, Extra Mile Day and the “go the extra mile” message is taking root and spreading across the country.

“Going the extra mile is doing more than the normal…more than expected. Going the extra mile is getting back up after we’ve been knocked down…despite whatever has happened,” Anderson says. “Going the extra mile is where change starts.”