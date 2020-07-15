Salina, KS

Explosive Devices Found in Western Kansas

Todd PittengerJuly 15, 2020

Local, state, and federal authorities  are conducting an investigation after improvised explosive devices were discovered in a county in western Kansas.

According to the The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, on Monday  at approximately 9:20 a.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Office discovered explosive devices on a property at 2504 U.S. Hwy 83 in rural Logan County. A search warrant was executed for the area. The Kansas Highway Patrol’s Hazardous Device Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives responded to secure and render the explosives safe.

Also assisting at the scene were the Kansas Department of Transportation, Logan County Fire Department, Logan County EMS, and Thomas County Emergency Management.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 671-3288.

 

 

