Exploration of Pawnee Nation on Thursday

The people of the Pawnee Nation once thrived in present day Nebraska and northern Kansas as farmers and hunters.

Dr. Carlton Shield Chief Gove will be in Salina Thursday at the Smoky Hill Museum for his presentation titled “History of the Kitkehahki Pawnee in Kansas.”

Dr. Gove joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra and says stories of the Pawnee Nation have been passed down orally to help keep the culture intact.

Dr. Carlton Shield Chief Gove is an assistant professor at KU and the assistant curator of archaeology for the KU Biodiversity Institute and Natural History Museum. The free presentation is Thursday August 7th from 5:30 to 6:30pm.