Expanding the Circle to Reach All Victims

A little cold and wet snow did not dampen a planned outdoor event in Salina on Saturday. The Crime Victims’ Rights Festival, hosted by the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas was moved from outside at Oakdale Park to the inside at the Salina Innovation Foundation downtown facility.

DVACK Youth Advocate Mentor Courtney Train organized the event, which is held in conjunction with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. She said this year’s theme was “expand the circle: reach all victims.” The theme emphasizes the importance of inclusion in victim services and addresses, including how every crime victim has access to services and support and how professionals, organizations, and communities can work in tandem to reach all victims.

Train said the purpose of the Salina event was to educate and raise community awareness about crime victim’s rights and resources. It was also an opportunity to showcase various community organizations where people who have been impacted by crime, or people who simply just need some help, can go.

Over 30 organizations were at the event. It also featured crime victims’ testimonies.

Train said she was pleased with the attendance. Despite the cold and snow, several hundred people still attended.