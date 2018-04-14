Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 30 ° | Lo: 26 °

Expanding the Circle to Reach All Victims

Todd PittengerApril 14, 2018

A little cold and wet snow did not dampen a planned outdoor event in Salina on Saturday. The Crime Victims’ Rights Festival, hosted by the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas was moved from outside at Oakdale Park to the inside at the Salina Innovation Foundation downtown facility.

DVACK Youth Advocate Mentor Courtney Train organized the event, which is held in conjunction with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. She said this year’s theme was “expand the circle: reach all victims.” The theme emphasizes the importance of inclusion in victim services and addresses, including how every crime victim has access to services and support and how professionals, organizations, and communities can work in tandem to reach all victims.

Train said the purpose of the Salina event was to educate and raise community awareness about crime victim’s rights and resources. It was also an opportunity to showcase various community organizations where people who have been impacted by crime, or people who simply just need some help, can go.

 

Over 30 organizations were at the event.  It also featured crime victims’ testimonies.

Train said she was pleased with the attendance. Despite the cold and snow, several hundred people still attended.

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Expanding the Circle to Reach All V...

A little cold and wet snow did not dampen a planned outdoor event in Salina on Saturday. The Crime V...

April 14, 2018 Comments

Beware of Tax Day Scams

Top News

April 14, 2018

Central Kansas Outdoors 4-14-18

Sports News

April 14, 2018

KC Blows Late Lead, Loses to Angels

Sports News

April 14, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

VIDEO: Big Rig Bucket Lis...
April 13, 2018Comments
Rodeo Queen Ready For Sal...
April 13, 2018Comments
Former Mustang, Wildcat S...
April 13, 2018Comments
Crime Victims’ Rights F...
April 12, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH