Expanded July Most Wanted Online

A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The July list is online now. The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.

Those on the July list are wanted for crimes which include robbery, aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, battery of a law enforcment officer, intimidation of a witness, making criminal threats, escape from custody, burglary, theft, forgery, felony drug crimes, and more.

The June list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated over a half-dozen arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,893 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina’s Most Wanted