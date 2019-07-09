Salina, KS

Exline Named Permanent Superintendent

KSAL StaffJuly 9, 2019

Following an executive session at their meeting Tuesday night Salina USD 305 school board members unanimously voted to offer Linn Exline a superintendent contract, dropping ‘interim’ from her superintendent title.

“As educators our responsibility to the students in our care is immense,” said Exline. “We have one chance to get K-12 education right for each student. Part of our job is to open as many doors as possible for our graduates. As a leader I take that responsibility seriously, and I’m proud to be able to lead and work beside a top-notch staff to that end.”

Four board seats will be determined at the November 7 general election, with only one incumbent candidate. Exline’s 26 years at USD 305 including classroom teacher, principal and district administrator will provide consistency for the district.

The board was pleased to find the best fit within the district. “Mrs. Exline understands our community and our schools,” said Ann Zimmerman, board president. “She will leverage her long and rich background in the district to the benefit of our students.”

“I’ve been part of this school system and the Salina community my entire life,” Exline explained. “I have a deep commitment to our students, families, staff and Salina. I have witnessed the impact of our stellar teachers through my own education and my children’s education. I wouldn’t have my own children educated anywhere else. As a leader, it is an honor to be at the helm of that kind of system.”

Following a superintendent search last school year, the board offered Exline an interim contract. She took over leadership of USD 305, Salina Public Schools, on July 1.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

