Ex-Boyfriend Found With Stolen Property

An ex-boyfriend of a victim steals a game console with video games from a residence but is later arrested.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 29-year-old female victim from Salina, returned from work to her home in the 700 block of S. 9th St. at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

When she walked in to her bedroom, her ex-boyfriend appeared from hiding underneath her bed.

The woman has a protection from abuse order against the man.

There was no incident, however, the man allegedly stole the woman’s Sony Playstation 3 and four video games. He then left the residence.

Later, officers located the man, 30-year-old Matthew Jackson, Salina, in the 200 block of S. 9th St. They attempted to make contact with Jackson, however, he fled on a bike. Jackson was later found in an alley behind 745 S. 9th and was arrested.

During his arrest, officers allegedly found a meth pipe in Jackson’s possession. He was also carrying a backpack which had the game console and games inside.

Jackson also has outstanding Saline County warrants for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, probation violation and violation of Kansas Registration Act.

He is now facing additional charges of aggravated burglary, violation of a protection order, trespassing, felony interference with law enforcement, possession of a stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The value of the property stolen is $140.