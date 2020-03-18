Salina, KS

Evictions and Foreclosures In Kansas Temporarily Halted

Lauren FitzgeraldMarch 18, 2020

Kansas Gov. Kelly on Tuesday announced Executive Order #20-06 to temporarily prohibit evictions and foreclosures across the state in an effort to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Due to negative economic impacts of COVID-19, Kelly and her administration decided to take steps to support Kansans who may miss mortgage or rent payments as a result of lost wages and other income.

“We understand that this pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges for people across the state,” Kelly said. “Kansas families need our support, and my administration is committed to doing everything it can to make sure Kansans can stay in their homes and businesses. It’s a necessary step to further protect Kansans’ health and safety.”

The Executive Order temporarily prohibits all financial institutions operating in Kansas from initiating any mortgage foreclosure efforts or judicial proceedings, and any commercial or residential eviction efforts or judicial proceedings until May 1, 2020.

This order comes after a State of Disaster Emergency for the State of Kansas was proclaimed by Kelly on March 12, 2020.

