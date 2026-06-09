Evergy Crews Restoring Power

Evergy crews have restored power to more than 60% of customers impacted after strong overnight storms caused significant damage across central and northeast Kansas, including Salina, Abilene, Junction City, Manhattan and Topeka.

According to the power provider, more than 105,000 customers were impacted over the course of the storms, and damage includes more than 100 broken poles across the system.

Storms weakened as they moved east, resulting in more limited outages in the Kansas City area, though some customers in Paola, Ottawa and Johnson County were impacted.

This will be a multi-day restoration effort as we bring in additional Evergy crews and contractors to support the hardest-hit areas. Crews from across the region are being deployed to assist with restoration.

With hot temperatures expected over the next several days, we appreciate your patience as our teams work safely and as quickly as possible.

If you see a downed power line, stay at least 30 feet away and assume it is energized. Call 911 immediately, then contact Evergy.

You can report an outage and view the outage map by downloading the Evergy mobile app:

https://www.evergy.com/about-evergy/mobile-app or visit the outage map: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

Report an outage:

Kansas Central: 800‑544‑4857

Kansas Metro, Missouri Metro, Missouri West: 888‑544‑4852