Event to Highlight Non-Profits

This coming Friday, October 11 from 10 a.m. to noon, Salina Public Library will showcase nearly 30 local nonprofits on the main level of the library.

Everyone is invited to browse each nonprofit’s booth to learn about the many services and resources available in Salina. There will also be snacks, drinks and games available to those in attendance. All ages are welcome.

According to the library in coordination with the Nonprofit Showcase, free hygiene items will be available. These items will include soap, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes/toothpaste, combs and more. Several nonprofits attending will also have free items available like laundry detergent and books. Salina Family Healthcare will have their mobile medical unit for free health screenings.

This event is in partnership with the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. No registration is required for this come-and-go event. For more details, visit calendar.salinapubliclibrary.org.

Participating nonprofits include: