Salina, KS

Now: 80 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 101 ° | Lo: 72 °

Event to Focus on Battle Monuments

Todd PittengerJune 12, 2022

An online educational event focusing on American battle monuments is planned for this week by the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.

According to the organization, the June Evenings at Ease program is scheduled for this Tuesday, June 14th, at 7 p.m.

Guest speaker Michael Knapp currently serves as the Chief of Historical Services for the American Battle Monuments Commission. His presentation will briefly discuss the agency’s history and mission. Additionally, Knapp will outline the intersecting paths of Pershing and Eisenhower with the American Battle Monuments Commission.

Knapp previously served as a historian with the Contemporary Studies Branch of the U.S. Army Center of Military History in Washington, DC, and was detailed as a museum liaison officer to the U.S. Department of Defense Vietnam War Commemoration Commission. He is the co-author of The Organization and Insignia of the American Expeditionary Force, 1917-1923, and has contributed to The United States in the First World War: An Encyclopedia, The Historical Dictionary of the U.S. Army, 100 Greatest Military Photographs and World War One Vault.

The event is an online presentation.

Register in advance and join via Zoom.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Local Living Expenses Ranked

A new report  indicates Kansas is the 38th most expensive state for household bills and Salina is t...

June 12, 2022 Comments

2022 Census of Agriculture Underway

Farming News

June 12, 2022

Event to Focus on Battle Monuments

Kansas News

June 12, 2022

NFL Player to Host Fort Riley Footb...

Kansas News

June 12, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Event to Focus on Battle ...
June 12, 2022Comments
NFL Player to Host Fort R...
June 12, 2022Comments
PHOTO GALLERY: All Things...
June 11, 2022Comments
Salina Police Chief to Re...
June 10, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra