Event to Focus on Battle Monuments

An online educational event focusing on American battle monuments is planned for this week by the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.

According to the organization, the June Evenings at Ease program is scheduled for this Tuesday, June 14th, at 7 p.m.

Guest speaker Michael Knapp currently serves as the Chief of Historical Services for the American Battle Monuments Commission. His presentation will briefly discuss the agency’s history and mission. Additionally, Knapp will outline the intersecting paths of Pershing and Eisenhower with the American Battle Monuments Commission.

Knapp previously served as a historian with the Contemporary Studies Branch of the U.S. Army Center of Military History in Washington, DC, and was detailed as a museum liaison officer to the U.S. Department of Defense Vietnam War Commemoration Commission. He is the co-author of The Organization and Insignia of the American Expeditionary Force, 1917-1923, and has contributed to The United States in the First World War: An Encyclopedia, The Historical Dictionary of the U.S. Army, 100 Greatest Military Photographs and World War One Vault.

The event is an online presentation.

Register in advance and join via Zoom.