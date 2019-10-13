Event to Celebrate Salina’s Diversity Through the Arts

The City of Salina Community Relations Division will host DiverCity, a first-time free event that celebrates how the arts can transcend boundaries and unite Salina’s diverse community.

According to the City of Salina, the event will be held at the Fieldhouse on November 1st. It will include food, a local artist demonstration, dance performances by the Scandinavian Folk Dancers and Step Team, and a music performance by Cash Hollistah.

The mission of the Community Relations Division is to eliminate discrimination and to establish equality and justice for people in Salina through civil rights enforcement, advocacy and education.

The division investigates complaints alleging discrimination in employment, public accommodations and housing.

For more information about DiverCity or the Community Relations Division, contact Julia Ramos at (785) 309-5745 or visit salina-ks.gov/communityrelations.