Etzanoa Encounter

A story of uncovering the past in southern Kansas will be unfolding tonight in Salina.

Dr. Donald Blakeslee, archaeology professor at Wichita State University is presenting an update on Etzanoa, a lost city near Arkansas City that was once home to some 20,000 Native Americans.

Dr. Blakeslee will share why he decided to look for this city and how he gathered and deciphered clues. He’ll also share stories about the initial dig and what they’ve found so far, as he works to uncover one of the largest Native American cities in North America.

The First Thursday presentation – hosted by the Smoky Hill Museum will be held at the First United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 122 N Eighth St, just across Iron Ave from the Museum.

Organizers are expecting a large audience and moved the event from the Museum to First United Methodist to accommodate everyone. The free presentation is Thursday September 6, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.