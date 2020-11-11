Salina, KS

Equipment Stolen From Kansas Backflow Testing

Jeremy BohnNovember 11, 2020

Numerous tools and other equipment are found by authorities, but a Salina business is still in search of thousands of dollars worth of other equipment that was stolen.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the burglary occurred at Kansas Backflow Testing, 146 S. 3rd St., between 2:30 on Monday and 7:30 on Tuesday.

It appears that entry by the suspect(s) was made by prying the back door of the building open, because a lock was pried from the door and a light by the door was broken.

Stolen is a Reddy heater, Lincoln Welder, Watts TK9A hydraulic gauges, Milwaukee drill and batteries and Non working chainsaws. Meanwhile, authorities found several items hidden in a tree row north of the business. Those items have been returned to the business.

Police are reviewing area surveillance video.

Total loss is $4,920.

