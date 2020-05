Several channelizers are stolen from a City of Salina work site.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that the theft happened between May 24 and Thursday from a work site at the intersection of Leland Way and E. Wayne Ave.

Stolen are 18 channelizers belonging to the City of Salina Street Department and are orange in color with “SSD” in black paint on them. Each channelizer is $70, a piece.

Total loss is $1,260. There are no suspects.