Equifest Starts Friday: Here’s What to Know and Expect

Not hold your horses, but get your horses ready because the 2025 Equifest of Kansas starts tomorrow. Here’s what to know and expect before attending the equine expo.

This weekend from Friday, March 21st – Sunday, March 23rd at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center and the Saline County Livestock & Expo Center, the annual Equifest of Kansas will be bigger than ever before.

Executive Director of Kansas Horse Council, Justine Staten tells KSAL News people will experience lots of new things in this year’s event. Staten explained there will be guided stall barn tours, farrier contests, great educational workshops, food trucks and a new experienced tradeshow.

“Equifest hits all of the major mission points to educate, promote, network and entertain. We have more vendors than usual, there will be new additions for this weekend and the weather is beautiful. I am just so excited” said Staten.

Equifest serves as a primary fundraiser for the Kansas Horse Council, which helps sustain the council, educates advocacy, leadership and promotion. Staten said the council has assisted Kansas authorities in training them up to handle their equine.

“We have held training sessions for the Kansas Animal Control Officers in handling horses, because not many of them knew how to do it” said Staten.

Staten also said the event is pushing to bring horse-racing back to the Sunflower State, by testifying to legislators the importance of equine life with people.

Staten mentioned they will be utilizing the 4-H building more this year. Attendees will get to experience live horse demonstrations, storytelling and much more activities throughout the weekend. Children can get in the fun as well, by enjoying unique toys at the Kids’ Corral.

Graduating high school students who have an interest in horses, will get an opportunity to apply for scholarships. Staten stated that the scholarships will take affect around May or June of 2025.

Attendees can expect a large, popular roster of equine enthusiasts to appear at the event. Enthusiasts such as Tik Maynard, Jay and Gena Henson, Ty Evans, Daniel Dauphin, Efa Simmonds, Breyer Midwest and so much more clinicians, specialists and teachers will be present.

The Equifest of Kansas is Kansas’ largest equine expo and horse event held in Salina each year. This is the 28th year since its inauguration back in 1998, which occurred in Wichita. In 2016 it moved to Topeka and in 2020, Equifest made its appearance in Salina where it currently remains.

To learn about the event and to see a schedule of what’s to come, visit https://www.equifestofks.com/