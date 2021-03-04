Salina, KS

Equifest Riding Back Into Salina

KSAL StaffMarch 4, 2021

One of the largest events of its kind in the country will ride into Salina this weekend. Equifest of Kansas is returning for the second year in a row.

Equifest was the last major vent held in Salina last year prior to the pandemic shutdown. Now it is the first major event to return.

Equifest is one of the largest trade shows in the Midwest. It’s a breed exhibition which among other things will feature more than twelve different breeds and associations. The Kansas Horse Council is bringing the event back to Salina this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They will hitch to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Expo Center.

As part of the event, a trade show will be held inside the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and inside buildings at the Saline County Expo Center.

Arena events will include rodeo style competitions and more at both locations.

Admission is $20 per daily wristband, or $50 per 3-day wristband. Tickets are available only at the venue box office during the event.

The 2021 lineup is set, and schedules are posted at www.equifestofks.com or on Facebook.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

