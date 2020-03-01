Equifest Rides Into Salina Friday

One of the largest events of its kind in the country is will ride into Salina later this week. Equifest of Kansas, an event which is expected to pump a million dollars into the Salina economy, is one of the largest trade shows in the Midwest. It’s a breed exhibition which among other things will feature more than twelve different breeds and associations. The Kansas Horse Council is moving the event to Salina on March 6th, 7th, and 8th. They will hitch to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Expo Center.

Equifest, which is expected to attract upwards of 20,000 people, includes world renowned clinicians, workshop presentations, arena demonstrations and competitions, incredible shopping offered – all equine themed, from home décor, clothing, tack, jewelry, nutrition needs, as well as outbuilding and equipment to make chores and travel easier.

As part of the event, a large trade show will be held inside the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and inside buildings at the Saline County Expo Center.

Arena events will include rodeo style competitions and more at both locations.

“Equifest is estimated to have a one million dollar economic impact per year to our community. It’s a huge get for Salina.” said Susan Trafton of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center “We welcome the opportunity to work together with the Salina County Expo Center and Visit Salina to make this event possible!”

The 2020 lineup is set, and schedules are posted at www.equifestofks.com or on Facebook.

Equifest features headliner clinician Chris Cox, and billboard chart topping singer and songwriter Adrian “Buckaroogirl” Brannan.

The original TravAlum Ranch Rodeo competition will be held at 7pm nightly on the Friday and Saturday of Equifest. A dozen teams will compete for the buckle.

On Saturday afternoon, living legends in the horse industry will be a part of the Legendary Kansas Horseman’s workshop panel.

There will be a farrier competition, battle of the breeds, a breed showcase, pack mules, draft hitches, saddle seat and versatility ranch class demonstrations, plus live horse workshops in Kenwood Hall, near the Kiddie Corral and the Old Time Photo booth. Fort Riley’s Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard will also perform.

There will be a mounted shooting competition on Friday and Saturday. Visitors might want to check that out and then stop by to visit these folks who also performed in a new family fun adventure movie, “The Lost Treasures of Jesse James”. You can get your picture with them in the 4H building.

There will also be cowboy poetry and music, fine western art, and a silent auction. There will be wall to wall shopping inside and out along with great food.

Equifest tickets will be available on site at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office. Prices are $15 per day or $35 for all 3 days. Kids 12 & under are free. Doors open at 9:00am daily.

Equifest is the primary fundraiser for the Kansas Horse Council.

About Kansas Horse Council & Equifest of KS: The mission of Kansas Horse Council is to provide the Kansas equine industry with leadership and direction through education, promotion and public policy advocacy. Our primary fundraiser is Equifest of KS, a 3- day equine expo of extraordinary proportions with world renowned clinicians, workshop presentations, arena demonstrations and competitions, incredible shopping offered – all equine themed, from home décor, clothing, tack, jewelry, nutrition needs, as well as outbuilding and equipment to make chores and travel easier! You’ll find information on equine services, as well as organizations and associations to get involved with. We promote our KHC Foundation which exists to provide educational scholarships to equine enthusiasts continuing their secondary education. To learn more and to join, visit w ww.kansashorsecouncil.com

