Equifest Leaving Salina

One of the largest horse-related events of its kind in the country will no longer call Salina home. Equifest is leaving in 2026.

Saline County Administrator Philip Smith-Hanes told Saline County Commissioners he received a letter from the Kansas Horse Council on Tuesday notifying him of the decision to move the event.

Smith-Hanes said the reason Equifest is leaving Salina is because of space, or the lack thereof. Organizers feel like there is not enough room for growth of the event.

Equifest had called Salina home since moving from Topeka in 2020. The multi-day event, which filled the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and the Saline County Livestock and Expo Ceenter, is Kansas’s Largest Horse Exposition featuring clinicians, competitions, shopping, and entertainment.