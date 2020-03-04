Equifest Excitement Growing

Excitement is growing. Get ready to saddle up for a brand-new event, Equifest of Kansas, brought to you by the Kansas Horse Council, is a three-day equine expo at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and the Saline County Expo Center this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Each day, Equifest of Kansas, will be chock full of everything a horse lover needs, or could ever want; world-renown clinicians, workshop presentations, arena demonstrations and competitions, and incredible shopping with everything from home décor, clothing, tack, jewelry, nutrition needs, outbuildings, equipment & travel trailers.

On Friday and Saturday nights, TravAlum Trailers is sponsoring the Ranch Rodeo, which features 12 teams of four, competing in events such as wild cow milking, team sorting, trailer loading & single mugging. Singer/songwriter Adrian “Buckaroogirl” Brannan will perform her original songs during the break.

Equifest of Kansas is open to the public and tickets will be $15 per day, or $35 for a weekend pass. Kids 12 and under are free. Tickets will be sold at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office beginning at 9:00 am on Friday, March 6th. There are no advance ticket sales for this event.

For a full schedule of events, clinics, vendors and sponsors, visit Equifest online at www.equifestofks.com or Equifest on Facebook.