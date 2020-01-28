Equifest Equine Event Will Take Over Salina

One of the largest events of its kind in the country is coming to Salina. Equifest of Kansas hosts one of the largest trade shows in the Midwest. It’s a breed exhibition which among other thingss will feature more than twelve different breeds and associations. The Kansas Horse Council is moving the event to Salina on March 6th, 7th, and 8th to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Expo Center in Salina.

The organization says Equifest is the premier all breed horse fair and exposition, opening for its 23red consecutive year at the new location in Salina. Tickets will be available on site at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office. Prices are $15 per day or $35 for all 3 days. Kids 12 & under are free. Doors open at 9:00am daily.

Highlights of the event will include headliner clinician Chris Cox, and billboard chart topping singer, songwriter, Adrian “Buckaroogirl” Brannan.

The original TravAlum Ranch Rodeo competition will be at 7pm nightly on the Friday and Saturday of the event. A dozen teams will compete for the buckle.

On Saturday afternoon, they will feature some living legends in the horse industry at their legendary Kansas Horseman’s workshop panel.

There will be a farrier competition and a battle of the breeds, a breed showcase, pack mules, draft hitches, saddle seat and versatility ranch class demonstrations, plus live horse workshops in Kenwood Hall, near the Kiddie Corral and the Old Time Photo booth. Fort Riley’s Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard will also perform.

There will be a mounted shooting competition on Friday and Saturday. Visitors might want to check that out and then stop by to visit these folks who also performed in a new family fun adventure movie, “The Lost Treasures of Jesse James”. You can get your picture with them in the 4H building.

There will also be cowboy poetry and music, fine western art, and a silent auction. There will be wall to wall shopping inside and out, great food and a whole lotta fun!

Equifest of Kansas is the primary fundraiser for the Kansas Horse Council.

