Equifest Coming Back to Salina

Todd PittengerJanuary 8, 2023

One of the largest events of its kind in the country is coming back to Salina.  Equifest of Kansas is preparing for its 26th year. The event will be riding into to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Expo Center grounds in Salina in March.

Equifest is the largest equine expo and horse lovers event in Kansas. It includes:

  • Four Areas of Shopping
  • Clinicians
  • Demos
  • Competitions
  • Informative Workshops
  • Large Food Truck Court
  • Breed Exhibitions / Showcasing
  • Horses of all Colors, Breeds, Sizes

For the first time the event is opening on Thursday, providing an extra day to shop and enjoy the event.

Organizers say young and old will find something to enjoy at EquiFest, with multiple action packed horse competitions for youth and adults, educational and informational workshops, plus arena clinics by renowned professionals. There’s also music, art, poetry, a kids’ corral, plus unique vendor boutiques and services throughout.

Equifest will be held on March 16th – 19th in Salina. Tickets are only available at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center box offices during the event. Daily and weekend tickets/passes will be available. Ticket admission includes all events on the grounds, inside and out.

_ _ _

Equifest Arena Schedule
Thursday, Friday & Saturday: 9:30am to 10:00pm
Sunday: 9:30am to 1:00pm

Equifest Vendor Show Schedule
Thursday, Friday & Saturday: 9:00am to 7:00pm
Sunday: 9:00am to 1:00pm

Equifest Workshop Schedule
Thursday, Friday & Saturday: 9:30am-5:00pm
Sunday 10:00am-12:00pm

Equifest Coming Back to Salina

