Equifest / Art Center Cinema Teaming Up

The Salina Art Center Cinema is teaming up with the Equifest event which is coming to town.

According to the Art Center, March 4-7 the Salina Art Center Cinema has turned its facility over to Missouri film-maker, Adam Boster. Boster’s independent film,“The Lost Treasure of Jesse James” has six showtimes and guests can meet Boster before each showing.

Then, on First Friday, March 6, Boster and trick rider Matt Jobe, from the film, will be autographing movie posters at Salina Art Center from 4:30 – 5:30pm. While waiting for an autograph, guests can enjoy FREE cowboy poetry, song, and comedy by Geff & Dawn Dawson and Gary S. Pratt.

“We are truly excited about the collaborative programming between the Art Center, Downtown Salina, and EquiFest,” says Justine Staten, Executive Director of the Kansas Horse Council and Event Manager. Boster, Jobe, the Dawsons, and Pratt are all in Salina for EquiFest.

In the film, a backwoods team of Missouri kids race to solve a 100 year old mystery and save their friends in this family friendly action adventure. Chased deep into ancient caves they must escape treasure hunters hot on their trail or be lost forever. Tickets are $11 and support Boster’s mission to grow grass roots independent filmmaking.

On Friday night, Geff Dawson brings the best of cowboy western entertainment to the Art Center with his original western music and cowboy poetry along with his western comedy. His songs and poetry are about his western way of life while working on ranches in the Kansas Flint Hills. Geff Dawson & Dawn will entertain with lots of laughter and fun as they bring us into their cowboy world.

Joining Geff and Dawn is Western Heritage Wrangler Award winner, Gary S. Pratt. Gary is an award-winning cowboy and western singer, songwriter, historian, storyteller, accomplished guitarist, and working rancher. Since the release of his first studio album project in 2002, Gary has traveled the country performing traditional western tunes and his original cowboy songs. Gary is an Oklahoma Arts Council Performing Artist.

Wednesday, March 4, 6pm Boster will host a filmmaker’s workshop at Salina Art Center. During this workshop local film makers will learn how Boster and his Knights Treasure LLC made their two recent features, other films, why they chose these types of films, and their approach to building a sustainable Indy film business in their community. The workshop is FREE and open to the public.