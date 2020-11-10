Salina, KS

Entire 3rd Grade Class Must Quarantine at USD 473

KABI StaffNovember 10, 2020

An entire class of students and teachers at an elementary school in the Chapman district must quarantine.

Chapman USD 473 Superintendent of Schools, Jerry Hodson, has confirmed the third grade class at Blue Ridge Elementary School will be quarantined for a few days. The decision follows confirmed positive COVID-19 cases within the third grade class and after consulting the Dickinson County Health Department. Parents of students are asked to monitor their students for symptoms.

The third grade class will begin remote learning on Nov. 12 and continue through Nov. 17. The class will be able to return to school on Nov. 18. All other classes in the school will continue meeting as normal.

