Entertainment Venues to Receive Nearly $46 Million in Federal Grants

The Small Business Administration has allocated 90 grant awards totaling $45.7 million to Kansas entertainment venues through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program.

Administered by the SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance, the SVOG provides emergency assistance for venues affected by COVID-19 such as live entertainment venues, theaters, museums or cultural institutions.

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, the grants can be used for payroll costs, rent, utilities, scheduled mortgage payments and more. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 15,166 Kansas establishments closed in 2020 and it’s imperative to ensure that as many as possible can keep their doors open through this funding opportunity.

In Kansas, 90 grants have been awarded to local theaters, museums, live venue operators, motion picture operators and talent representative businesses.

The SBA continues to accept applications from eligible venue applicants in Kansas and more information can be found here.