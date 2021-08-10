Salina, KS

Now: 88 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 76 °

Entertainment Venues to Receive Nearly $46 Million in Federal Grants

Todd PittengerAugust 10, 2021

The Small Business Administration has allocated 90 grant awards totaling $45.7 million to Kansas entertainment venues through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program.

Administered by the SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance, the SVOG provides emergency assistance for venues affected by COVID-19 such as live entertainment venues, theaters, museums or cultural institutions.

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, the grants can be used for payroll costs, rent, utilities, scheduled mortgage payments and more. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 15,166 Kansas establishments closed in 2020 and it’s imperative to ensure that as many as possible can keep their doors open through this funding opportunity.

In Kansas, 90 grants have been awarded to local theaters, museums, live venue operators, motion picture operators and talent representative businesses.

The SBA continues to accept applications from eligible venue applicants in Kansas and more information can be found here.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Library Features Work of Weaver

Artist Bill Weaver is currently exhibiting his work in Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708. Acc...

August 10, 2021 Comments

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Press Conferen...

Sports News

August 10, 2021

Payroll Audit of SFD on Track

Top News

August 10, 2021

Entertainment Venues to Receive Nea...

Kansas News

August 10, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Library Features Work of ...
August 10, 2021Comments
Entertainment Venues to R...
August 10, 2021Comments
Rock’N Riley Food and M...
August 10, 2021Comments
College Offers Vaccinatio...
August 10, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices