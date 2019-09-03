Salina, KS

Enterprise Woman Has Valuables Stolen in Brookville

Jeremy BohnSeptember 3, 2019

An Enterprise woman returns from vacation to find her safe had been entered and several items inside stolen.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that 47-year-old Enterprise woman went on vacation with her mother from Aug. 22 at noon to Sunday at 8:32 p.m. She had brought a safe with valuables inside and left it at her mother’s home at 302 W. Anderson St. in Brookville.

The thief was able to get in the safe and stole a white-gold bracelet with multi-colored stones, 10-carrot diamond with a thin chain, Buffalo Head zippo lighter, gold band with tiny diamonds and a .38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver.

Total loss is at $1,200. There was no sign of forced entry.

