Empty Kayak Found In Smoky Hill River

Jeremy BohnJuly 6, 2020

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is in possession of a kayak found abandoned floating down the Smoky Hill River over the weekend.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that just before 5 p.m. Sunday, a man was fishing near the bridge over the river in the 2300 block of North St.

The man then saw an abandoned yellow kayak floating down the river with one pink flip-flop inside. The man swam out and grabbed hold of the kayak before calling authorities.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the river bank for anyone in distress, but did not find anything.

The kayak is a yellow 10-foot long Viper 10.4 and Soldan says that the Sheriff’s Office is holding it for its owner.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

