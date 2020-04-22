Salina, KS

Employee Staffing Plan to Impact 225 City Positions

Todd PittengerApril 22, 2020

In a special meeting Wednesday Salina City Commissioners in a cost-saving effort approved a revised employee staffing plan.

Salina City Manage Mike Schrage has broad authority to immediately begin implementing the plan.

The plan includes a combination of  staff furloughs and work reductions, which will impact 225 employees.  The intent is to not reduce staff, but rather rehire all impacted employees at the appropriate time.

A combination of Kansas unemployment benefits, the Kansas Shared Work program, and federal benefits will minimize the impact to the employees. They will be able to retain their health insurance by continuing to make their employee contribution.

All city departments will be impacted and some reductions in services are anticipated.

As part of the plan temporary and seasonal part-time employees will not be hired.

Schrage said no official announcement has yet been made, but he anticipates the Kenwood Cove water park will not open. Other summer parks and recreation programs are also in jeopardy, but there is still the possibility that some of them can continue on a case by case basis.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

